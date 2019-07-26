Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 932 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,821,360,000 after buying an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,396,803,000 after buying an additional 148,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,891,000 after buying an additional 626,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at $49,246,488.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.41. 2,298,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,332,523. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

