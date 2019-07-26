Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 894,201 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894,201 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,628,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,763,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456,483 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55,547.4% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,764,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752,348 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,306,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,344,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,603,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,669,733. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

