Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 187,329 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,329 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 1.57% of Gladstone Land worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 160.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 576.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.48. 1,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,747. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.80. Gladstone Land Corp has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 103.92%.

LAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

