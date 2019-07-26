Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.83. 76,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,005. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $143.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

