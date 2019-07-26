Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 708,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1,019.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 632,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 491.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.48. 2,199,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,914,528. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $218.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC cut shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

