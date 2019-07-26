Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 2,897 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,717,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,824,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,712,000 after purchasing an additional 721,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,307,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,734,000 after purchasing an additional 629,600 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,545,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after purchasing an additional 556,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,514,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,609,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Harker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $3,531,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,089,819 shares of company stock worth $237,568,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,022. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

