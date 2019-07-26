Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,928,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $64,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.80. The stock had a trading volume of 322,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.60. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

