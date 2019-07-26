Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Progressive by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,138. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $979,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,412,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,467 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.