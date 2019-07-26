Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) PT Set at $62.00 by Maxim Group

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) received a $62.00 price objective from stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Forrester Research stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. 138,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,331. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $915.77 million, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,236.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $138,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,335.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

