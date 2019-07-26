Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

In other news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 1,118,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,008,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

