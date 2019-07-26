Focused Investors LLC Has $107.48 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 4.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $107,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 198,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,968,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 668,809 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,939,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,697,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $291.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

