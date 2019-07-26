Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.11, 286,448 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 275,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOMX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $55.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foamix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.46% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anna Kazanchyan sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $27,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,042.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,353 shares of company stock valued at $41,153. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 346,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 140,146 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

