FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.FLIR Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ FLIR traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,092. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.14. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 484,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,426,148.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,186,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $3,358,586 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

