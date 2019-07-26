FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.FLIR Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.36 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.83.
NASDAQ FLIR traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,092. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.14. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $63.88.
In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 484,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,426,148.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,186,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $3,358,586 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
Further Reading: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.