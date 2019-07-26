FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.FLIR Systems also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.
FLIR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,092. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $526,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,740.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 23,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,186,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $3,358,586. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
