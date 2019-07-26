FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.FLIR Systems also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

FLIR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,092. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $526,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,740.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 23,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,186,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $3,358,586. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

