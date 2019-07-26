Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,313,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,845,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,303 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18,679.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 491,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 488,461 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $235,929,000 after purchasing an additional 467,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.47. 650,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sogou in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

