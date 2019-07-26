Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 41,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

