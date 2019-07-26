Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 6,300 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $358,987,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Target by 2,417.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,811,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,892 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 162.2% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,362,000 after acquiring an additional 719,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 18.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 502,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Target by 59.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,196,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000,000 after acquiring an additional 447,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. 197,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,275. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

