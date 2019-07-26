Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $1,184,299.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $220,838.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,411,868. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $214.67. The stock had a trading volume of 447,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,491. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.48. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $219.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

