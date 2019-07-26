Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 6,300 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $137,830.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,812.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,370 shares of company stock worth $8,072,702. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,996. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.58.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

