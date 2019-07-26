Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 33,400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.45.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.46%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

