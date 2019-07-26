Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 45,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,135,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,458,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. 3,518,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,942. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,709,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $5,557,300. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.