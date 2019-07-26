FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $57.00 price target on Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Hostess Brands from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE FE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $44.08. 752,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,338. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

In other FirstEnergy news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

