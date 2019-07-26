FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. FirstCash also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.85-4.00 EPS.

FCFS stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,428. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.75. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded FirstCash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $727,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

