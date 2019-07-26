FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. FirstCash also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.85-4.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

FCFS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,428. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $727,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

