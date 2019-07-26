First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.51, approximately 439 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

