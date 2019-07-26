First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.76, 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

