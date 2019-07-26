First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 115 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.89. 2,572,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,797. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

