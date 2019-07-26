First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 4,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,574. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 526,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

