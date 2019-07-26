First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.76 for the period. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.68-1.76 EPS.

FR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 578,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.73. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.58.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

