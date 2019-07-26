First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

First Foundation stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 161,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,928. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $676.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. First Foundation has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $18.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.43 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 18.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,636,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 170,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 321,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.