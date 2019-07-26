First Financial Corp IN Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 3.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.22.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

