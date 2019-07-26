First Financial Corp IN Trims Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Allergan were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 108.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 2,162.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGN opened at $161.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.48.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

