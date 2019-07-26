First Financial Corp IN Sells 95 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,125,000 after buying an additional 86,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,509,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,489,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,446,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $168.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $170.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.