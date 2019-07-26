First Financial Corp IN Sells 486 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 40.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 70,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

