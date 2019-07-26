First Financial Corp IN Sells 255 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

