First Financial Corp IN Sells 10,000 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $12.10 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

