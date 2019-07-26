First Financial Corp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW opened at $129.03 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.95.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.