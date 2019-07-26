First Financial Corp IN Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,821,360,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,891,000 after acquiring an additional 626,766 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Wajax in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of ORCL opened at $58.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

