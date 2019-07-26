First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Given a $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) received a $16.00 price objective from analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

FCF traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 257,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,116,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

