First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Upland Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 3,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $196.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,623.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 576.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 87.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 23.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $378,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

