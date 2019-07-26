First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. 6,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58.

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,623.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

