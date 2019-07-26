Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,025 ($26.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 573 ($7.49) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,312.50 ($43.28).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,386.56 ($31.18) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 2,021 ($26.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,328.32. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 13,298 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,177 ($28.45) per share, for a total transaction of £289,497.46 ($378,279.71).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

