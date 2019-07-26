Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,454,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,718,726,000 after buying an additional 12,871,418 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 6,168,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,840 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11,001.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,787,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $129,254,000 after buying an additional 1,770,909 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP John M. Capek sold 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,986,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 355,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,211,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,010 shares in the company, valued at $26,435,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,060,260 shares of company stock worth $83,722,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.43. 1,264,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.