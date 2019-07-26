Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $216,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $357,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 98,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,437.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock worth $1,558,486. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. 49,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.85 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

