Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,925 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.40. 764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,230. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $148.42 and a 52 week high of $210.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

