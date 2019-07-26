Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,597,000 after buying an additional 518,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,518,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,755,000 after buying an additional 128,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,707,000 after buying an additional 279,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ameren by 44.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,893,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,800,000 after buying an additional 895,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,990,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,872,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $76.52. 311,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,532. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $90,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

