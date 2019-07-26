Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,837,829.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,913.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,690. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. 325,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,295. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

