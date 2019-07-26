Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,983 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 221,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.40. 9,130,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,276. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

