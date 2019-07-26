Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 479 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,330,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,702,442,000 after buying an additional 2,328,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,334,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,587,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,700,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.75. 19,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,001. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

