Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 212,961 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 138.5% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 437,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 63.9% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 29.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 216.7% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. 5,912,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,736,362. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.44. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $65.06 and a one year high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.76.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

